BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Looks To Sell $50 Billion Stake In Fresh Share Listing - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:45 IST
Feb 4 (Reuters) -
* SAUDI ARAMCO LOOKS TO SELL $50 BILLION STAKE IN FRESH SHARE LISTING - WSJ
* SAUDI ARAMCO DISCUSSING PLANS FOR LARGEST SHARE SALE EVER, IN RIYADH AND A SECONDARY LISTING POSSIBLY IN LONDON, SINGAPORE OR OTHER VENUES- WSJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
