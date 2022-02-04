BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Looks To Sell $50 Billion Stake In Fresh Share Listing - WSJ

Feb 4 (Reuters) -

* SAUDI ARAMCO LOOKS TO SELL $50 BILLION STAKE IN FRESH SHARE LISTING - WSJ

* SAUDI ARAMCO DISCUSSING PLANS FOR LARGEST SHARE SALE EVER, IN RIYADH AND A SECONDARY LISTING POSSIBLY IN LONDON, SINGAPORE OR OTHER VENUES- WSJ

