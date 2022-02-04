Left Menu

Kannur University VC appointment: Kerala Minister welcomes Lokayukta's verdict

Kerala higher education minister Dr R Bindu welcomed the verdict of the Lokayukta in connection with the reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:23 IST
R Bindu, Kerala Minister (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The minister said, "Lokayuktha pronounced its verdict and it is very positive. All the allegations raised by the opposition leader proved baseless. I welcome the order.

"For the last two months they have been attacking me on this issue and all those allegations proved to be baseless. I am not ready to pass any comment on the governor's activities regarding this. Because I wanted to have a cordial relationship with the governor. So I am not giving any comment on the statement made by the governor at present," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

