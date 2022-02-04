Left Menu

Saudi Aramco mulls up to $50 bln stake sale via fresh share listing - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:29 IST
Saudi Arabia is planning to list more shares in Aramco and is targeting a stake sale of as much as $50 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the oil giant's strategy. The state-owned company has held talks with outside advisers about selling more shares on the Riyadh stock exchange as well as a secondary listing, possibly in London, Singapore or other exchanges, the report said https://on.wsj.com/34f53I5, adding that it was still in the planning stage.

Aramco, which listed in Riyadh in December 2019 and currently has a market value of $1.97 trillion, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

