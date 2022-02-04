Left Menu

Kerala reports 38,684 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 38,684 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:35 IST
Kerala reports 38,684 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 38,684 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 1,20,496 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total case count of the disease in the state has gone up to 62,11,116. During the last 24 hours, 41,037 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 57,86,949.

28 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. Additionally, 197 deaths were categorised as 'COVID deaths' that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre. With this, the death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 57,296. There are currently 3,66,120 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022