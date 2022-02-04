Kerala reports 38,684 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 38,684 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 1,20,496 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total case count of the disease in the state has gone up to 62,11,116. During the last 24 hours, 41,037 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 57,86,949.

28 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. Additionally, 197 deaths were categorised as 'COVID deaths' that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre. With this, the death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 57,296. There are currently 3,66,120 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

