No flights to operate at Srinagar Airport on Friday, weekends after 5 pm in Feb, March

Flights operations have been suspended at Srinagar Airport after 5

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flights operations have been suspended at Srinagar Airport after 5:00 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of February and March, the Srinagar Airport informed on Friday. "We will be doing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This work is planned on all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am," Srinagar Airport tweeted from its official account.

"We are ensuring that work is done only at night time so that there is minimum disruption of flights," it said in a tweet. The affected flights on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday scheduled to operate after 5:00 pm have been preponed. Please check the revised time with your airlines, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

