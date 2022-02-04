Left Menu

Gahlot visits Hydroponics Horticulture training facility

It also trains women in commercial utilization crops grown through hydroponics and horticulture.The facility was sanctioned during the financial year 2020-2021 as a part of corporate social responsibility and was funded by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:20 IST
Gahlot visits Hydroponics Horticulture training facility
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot visited a Hydroponics Horticulture training facility for women and persons with disabilities here on Friday and distributed certificates to those who took training at the centre, officials said. Hydroponics is a type of farming which involves growing plants without soil in minimal space by using mineral or nutrient solutions.

The workforce being deployed at the facility, situated at Kushak Nallah bus depot, comprises women and persons with disabilities who are getting trained not just in using the technology, but also marketing and soft skills, Gahlot said. The transport minister also distributed certificates to the first batch of women being trained at the facility that includes a training, production and harvesting centre. It also trains women in commercial utilization crops grown through hydroponics and horticulture.

The facility was sanctioned during the financial year 2020-2021 as a part of corporate social responsibility and was funded by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022