Left Menu

Hologram statue of Netaji switched on after being turned off due to 'extreme weather conditions'

The Hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate in Delhi has been switched on again after being turned off on February 3 due to 'extreme weather conditions'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:24 IST
Hologram statue of Netaji switched on after being turned off due to 'extreme weather conditions'
A visual of the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate in Delhi has been switched on again after being turned off on February 3 due to 'extreme weather conditions'. Top sources in the Culture Ministry said there is no question of politics over switching off the statue as it was done due to extreme weather conditions as per international standard practice and was switched on again at the midnight yesterday.

The hologram statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 to mark Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also said that the grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is being installed in digital form near India Gate and soon this hologram statue will be replaced by a big granite statue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022