Mexican president pays tribute to late billionaire Bailleres

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday paid tribute to billionaire Alberto Bailleres, one of Mexico's richest men, whose death was announced late on Thursday. Lopez Obrador, who has had a fractious relationship with business, casting Mexico as a country dominated by a "rapacious minority" of corrupt political and corporate interests before he took office at the end of 2018, spoke warmly of "Don Alberto" as he offered condolences to the late magnate's family.

"We're talking about the loss of one of the most important businessmen in Mexico," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference. "I wanted to make that clear. And we will always support Mexican firms." Lopez Obrador spoke of meetings and conversations he had had with Bailleres, and while conceding the two did not always agree, he said they maintained a relationship of respect.

"In recent times, our communication was closer," the president added. "We trusted each other." Lopez Obrador said he was confident that Bailleres' businesses, which extend from mining to retail, would continue to invest in Mexico as the management passed to his son.

A left-leaning nationalist, Lopez Obrador has moved to strengthen state control of energy markets at the expense of private capital, alarming investors and raising doubts about how much clean energy Latin America's second-largest economy will be able to produce on his terms.

