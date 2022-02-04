Left Menu

Court orders auction of propoerties of 2 chit fund cos

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:27 IST
Court orders auction of propoerties of 2 chit fund cos
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special chit fund court here on Friday directed the Cuttack administration to auction properties of two chit fund companies that had duped people who had invested their savings in their ponzi schemes.

A total 18 acres valued at Rs 1.05 crore and moveable properties of nearly Rs 9 lakh will go under the hammer.

The chit fund court, dealing exclusively on matters related to the Odisha Protection of Interest of Depositors (OPID) Act, directed distribution of the sale proceeds equitably among the investors.

Movable assets and bank deposits worth over Rs one crore of Orissa Homes Pvt. Ltd and Trisat Estates and Construction were seized earlier under the OPID Act Landed Properties.

The finance department had passed an interim order in December 2018 attaching the seized properties of the two chit fund companies which had duped 153 people in Khurda district of Rs 7.55 crore.

The OPID court had made the attachment ''absolute''.

The companies had collected the money from people with a promise to provide them houses at different localities near Khurda town. But they did not even after the expiry of the deadline and also failed to return the money to the investors.

The case was investigated by the economic offences wing of Odisha police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022