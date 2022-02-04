India has sent strong message to China by deciding to not participate in Beijing Olympics: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday welcomed the decision of the Government of India to diplomatically boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, saying that the country has sent a strong message to the Chinese government through the move. "The way China has been behaving for quite some time, I think that there was a need to send a strong message to China. The government of India has sent a strong message to the Chinese government by deciding not to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics. I welcome this decision," said Thakur.

Referring to China choosing a PLA commander injured in the Galwan clash for the 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay, India on Thursday expressed regret that Beijing has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics and said its charge d'affaires will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the event. "It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics. I wish to inform you that our charge d'affaires of the embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympics," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the weekly media briefing.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20. The US, UK, and Canada are among countries that have declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games. (ANI)

