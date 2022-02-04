Left Menu

India has sent strong message to China by deciding to not participate in Beijing Olympics: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday welcomed the decision of the Government of India to diplomatically boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, saying that the country has sent a strong message to the Chinese government through the move.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:29 IST
India has sent strong message to China by deciding to not participate in Beijing Olympics: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday welcomed the decision of the Government of India to diplomatically boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, saying that the country has sent a strong message to the Chinese government through the move. "The way China has been behaving for quite some time, I think that there was a need to send a strong message to China. The government of India has sent a strong message to the Chinese government by deciding not to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics. I welcome this decision," said Thakur.

Referring to China choosing a PLA commander injured in the Galwan clash for the 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay, India on Thursday expressed regret that Beijing has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics and said its charge d'affaires will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the event. "It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics. I wish to inform you that our charge d'affaires of the embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympics," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the weekly media briefing.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20. The US, UK, and Canada are among countries that have declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022