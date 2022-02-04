Communities urged to convene forums to oversee water-related services

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, has reiterated his call for communities to convene community forums which will oversee water and sanitation related services.

Mchunu made the call during his Ministerial visit in North West, which aims to accelerate the delivery of water and sanitation services in the province.

During his three-day visit, which started on Tuesday, Mchunu, together with his Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Dikeledi Magadzi, met with the department's management in the province and Provincial Executive. This was to discuss the challenges related to water and sanitation delivery in the province.

Addressing the community of Dinokana in Zeerust during an imbizo, Mchunu challenged the community to speak in one voice, and work in collaboration with the department and local government to ensure water security in the community.

"We are here to not only listen but to ask for a marriage, where we all work together in a concerted way to help find solutions to water challenges you are experiencing in the community," Mchunu said.

Mahlobo also encouraged community members to practice active citizenry by not being afraid to voice out their dissatisfaction when water services are not being rendered.

"Do not be afraid to ask your mayor when you will get water coming out from your taps in your yards. You must never ever be afraid to say to us you don't want promises, you want clean running water, because I can assure you, we are not here to make empty promises [but] to ensure work gets done and follow through on what we set out to do," Mahlobo said.

Community member Khumoitsile Mothoagae, urged the Minister to ensure that unemployed young people in Dinokana are considered during bulk water projects implementation in the community.

"We are hungry for employment opportunities and we are raising our hands to ask for assistance," Mothoagae said.

The Minister assured the community that the department will follow through on incomplete water projects in the community. He also challenged the local councillor to bring about positive changes in the community.

Mchunu concluded his provincial visit on Thursday with a meeting held between the Water Use Associations, Irrigation Boards and mining sector, where he reiterated the department's decision to review Water Boards, as a way to enhance water delivery in the country.

"The decision is also to ensure a continued and close partnership with municipalities as Water Service Authorities," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)