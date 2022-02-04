One arrested in Pulwama for posting anti-national content on Facebook
One person in Pulwama was arrested for uploading anti-national content on Facebook, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Friday.
ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:45 IST
More details are awaited. (ANI)
