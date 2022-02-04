Tiger cub rescued from village in Maha's Gondia, teams try to trace mother
04-02-2022
A tiger cub was rescued from Ramtola village in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest department official said on Friday.
The information about a cub being spotted in Mundipar in Goregaon forest range was received on Thursday after which forest department teams arrived in the area, Gondia DCF Kulraj Singh said.
The cub disappeared into the forest on Thursday evening but was later rescued from a poultry farm in Ramtola, he said.
Ten teams have been formed to trace the mother of the cub and reunite them, he added.
