CBI arrests 9 persons in Tarak Sahu death case related to post-poll violence in Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested nine persons in connection with the death of Tarak Sahu during post-poll violence in West Bengal, said the agency on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested nine persons in connection with the death of Tarak Sahu during post-poll violence in West Bengal, said the agency on Friday. According to CBI, it was alleged that the accused, residents of Pindrakuli, Jhargram attacked Tarak Sahu on March 21, 2021 with sharp weapons like tangi, bhajali, iron rod, etc due to their alleged political rivalry, while the victim was sitting in a tea stall. The victim was later admitted to Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Following the order of the Calcutta High Court, CBI re-registered the case on September 21, 2021 and took over the investigation. The case was earlier registered at Jhargram Police Station (West Bengal) against 14 accused. During the investigation, the role of the accused was found but the accused did not join the investigation. The CBI identified the location of the accused and apprehended them.

The arrested accused were produced before the Court at Jhargram on Friday, said CBI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

