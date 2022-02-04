Left Menu

Punjab polls: SSM gets ‘cot’ as election symbol

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ssmpunjab)
  • Country:
  • India

The SSM, a political front of farmers, on Friday said it has been allotted a 'cot' as the party symbol for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls. The development comes days after the Election Commission of India approved the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) as the name of a political party subject to fulfilling certain conditions for the formal registration.

SSM leader Prem Singh Bhangu said their party has got 'cot' as the poll symbol and claimed that SSM candidates were getting overwhelming response from the people.

"Villages are supporting us and they are fed up with the traditional political parties," he further said.

The SSM is led by farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Various Punjab farmer bodies which had taken part in the stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws and had launched their political front are contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

Chaduni's party is fighting on 10 seats while the SSM is contesting on the remaining seats out of the total 117 assembly segments.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

