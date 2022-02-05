Left Menu

Subject expert committee recommends Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine: Sources

The subject expert committee under India's drug regulator has recommended Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, sources told ANI.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to soon give final approval to Russia's Sputnik Light, added the sources. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has sought approval from the Indian drug regulator for use of single-dose Russia's Sputnik Light one shot.

The recommendation has been given as the primary dose. Recently, the company submitted a proposal for conducting trials of Sputnik Light as a booster to other vaccines. Sputnik Light is the first component of the two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

