Need to develop work culture in Assam to end dependence on others: CM

Assam needs to change its mindset and adopt a work culture that will put an end to dependency on others, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. Sarma also said many commodities, including eggs, still have to be procured from outside, which eats into the states gross domestic product.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-02-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 10:17 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Assam needs to change its mindset and adopt a work culture that will put an end to dependency on others, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. Sarma also said many commodities, including eggs, still have to be procured from outside, which eats into the state's gross domestic product. "The time has come to create a new Assam by adopting a work culture that will end this dependence of the state on others. In this regard, women can play a crucial role by engaging themselves in productive activities and encouraging others to also get involved," he said.

The chief minister was speaking at an event to distribute cheques to women beneficiaries under the Assam Micro-finance Incentive and Relief Scheme in Tinsukia, on Friday evening.

The state government has initiated efforts to provide citizen-friendly services to people digitally in a phased manner, Sarma said.

He said besides Tinsukia, steps have been taken to extend financial incentives to beneficiaries in Hojai, Darang, Nalbari, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Nagaon, Marigaon, Goalpara, Hailakandi, and Barpeta districts under the scheme.

The Assam government will also design a programme for those who have not been able to repay loans, he added.

