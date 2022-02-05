Left Menu

Olympics-Snowboard-Gusts of bone-chilling wind makes for 'gnarly' runs, boarders say

It's hard to keep your core temperature warm and then doing tricks feels a little bit more intimidating as you are just, like, stiff," said two-time Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 12:03 IST
Olympics-Snowboard-Gusts of bone-chilling wind makes for 'gnarly' runs, boarders say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Gusts of bone-chilling wind and hard, man-made snow have made it tough for athletes at the Beijing Olympics, with even veteran snowboarders complaining about the conditions on Saturday.

The air temperature dropped to -20.4 degree Celsius (-4.72°F) at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou right before the start of Saturday's slopestyle qualifiers for women, the bone-chilling wind leaving many volunteers with frozen eyelashes. Athletes said the extreme cold and strong gusts of wind posed serious risks as they slid down a course designed to look like the Great Wall.

"It's cold! It's hard to keep your core temperature warm and then doing tricks feels a little bit more intimidating as you are just, like, stiff," said two-time Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson. American Anderson added that the wind would not necessarily blow the boarders off course but it "just kind of scares you", while the man-made snow was not the most enjoyable to ride.

The Beijing Winter Olympics is the first Games to use almost 100% artificial snow, deploying more than 100 snow generators and 300 snow-cannons working flat out to cover the ski slopes. "That was pretty gnarly so I'm happy to be walking away in one piece," said American Hailey Langland after she completed her second run.

Langland said the wind was not blowing straight downhill but uphill, swirling between the jumps that made it difficult to gauge speed to land already difficult and dangerous tricks. "The wind was a little bit tricky because sometimes you can feel it on the course to throw you off the game. You just really have to adapt," said Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand, who led Saturday's qualifying session. (Writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022