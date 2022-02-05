Left Menu

Iran's Shamkhani says it has a right to continue nuclear research

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 13:08 IST
Ali Shamkhani Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday that it has a right to continue nuclear research and development that cannot be curbed by any agreement.

"Iran's legal right to continue research and development and maintain its peaceful nuclear capabilities and achievements, side by side with its security ... cannot be curbed by any agreement," Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on Twitter.

The United States on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Catherine Evans)

