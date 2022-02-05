Left Menu

At minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla records its minimum temperature this year

Shimla recorded its lowest temperature this year with the mercury dropping to -2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 05-02-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:50 IST
At minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla records its minimum temperature this year
Snowfall in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla recorded its lowest temperature this year with the mercury dropping to -2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As the cold intensified in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the temperature in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district dropped to -12.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Kalpa, popular for its apple orchards in the Kinnaur district, recorded -7.0 degrees Celsius while mercury dropped to -4.4 degrees Celsius in Manali.

The IMD warned that a feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from February 6, 2022. It also said that there will be another Western Disturbance that is likely to affect Northwest India from February 8. In the past 24 hours, tourist spot Kufri recorded 60.0 cm snow, the highest in the state while 45.7 cm and 32.6 cm snowfall occurred in Chopal and Shimla respectively.

Himachal Pradesh Police issued the travel advisory on Friday after many roads got blocked due to the heavy snowfall. Despite the heavy snowfall, tourists are arriving in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022