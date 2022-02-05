Left Menu

Dead bodies of cattle found floating in River Ganga in UP city

PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 05-02-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 16:58 IST
Bodies of dead cattle were seen floating near the confluence of river Kali and river Ganga with stray dogs and crows scavenging on them, a government official said on Saturday.

District Magistrate of Kannauj Rakesh Kumar Mishra cited a report from the Chief Veterinary Officer to say 37 dead cattle were found floating at the confluence on Friday.

Of them, 20 were buffaloes and the rest were cows, he said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sada) Umakant Tiwari said no cattle had died in the district as per the information obtained from the villagers and the cow sheds.

He said the possibility of the bodies coming from neighbouring district cannot be ruled out.

The SDM said that the bodies of the cattle were taken out from the river and were buried in pits using JCBs.

Tiwari said a probe is on to know about the origin of the dead bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

