Assam Assembly budget session to begin from Mar 14

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-02-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 18:39 IST
The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from March 14, according to a notification.

When contacted, a senior official of the assembly secretariat told PTI that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House is likely to meet in the third week of February to finalise the tenure of the session.

The Assam Cabinet on January 27 had recommended holding the session from March 14 to present the state budget for 2022-23 fiscal.

The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

