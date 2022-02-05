Left Menu

J-K police busts narco-terror module in Baramulla, arrests two

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday busted a narco-terror module and seized contraband worth Rs 18 crore. The police arrested two persons in connection with the case.

J-K police busts narco terror module in Baramulla (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday busted a narco-terror module and seized contraband worth Rs 18 crore. The police arrested two persons in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Mohd Sabir Barwal who hails from Tehsil Uri and Parvaiz Ahmad Tantray from Sopore.

According to a press release by the police, During the patrolling, two vehicles were found on a link road towards Dachi in a suspicious condition. The police patrolling party moved towards the vehicles, but the drivers of both the vehicles saw the Police patrolling party and tried to flee away from the spot, however, due to the timely action of the Police party, both the persons were apprehended tactfully." "During the search three packets of contraband apparently Heroin was recovered from one vehicle and five packets of contraband apparently Heroin was recovered from the other vehicle. In total 8 packets of contraband weighing approximately about 9 Kgs were recovered. The cost of the contraband in the black market is about 27 Crores," the release said.

Documents like Adhaar Card, pan card were recovered. NDPS Act was registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

