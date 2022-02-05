'Statue of Equality' is symbol of Sri Ramanujacharya's ideals, will inspire youth: PM Modi

On the occasion of the inauguration of the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad's Shamshabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the statue is a symbol of the saint's knowledge, detachment, and ideals, which will inspire the youth. Addressing on the occasion, PM Modi said, "The statue is the symbol of his knowledge, detachment, and ideals. I believe that it will not only inspire the future generations but also strengthen the ancient identity of India."

"Ordinary views that seemed contradictory to each other. Ramanujacharya ji puts them in a single thread with great ease," he added. The Prime Minister also extended his greetings on Basant Panchami and said that is an auspicious occasion when the statue is being inaugurated on this day.

"Today is the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the holy festival of worship of Goddess Saraswati. The statue of Sri Ramanujacharya ji, the special grace incarnation of Maa Sharda, is being installed on this occasion. I wish you all a special Basant Panchami," he said. "The same resolution for the welfare of humanity, which he started in the 11th century, is being repeated here for 12 days in various rituals," PM Modi added.

The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed. The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya. (ANI)

