Assam to conduct leopard census

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:08 IST
Forest officials conducting leopard census in North Kamrup Forest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
For the first time, an exclusive leopard counting census in Assam's forest and non-forest areas has begun in the leopard density areas of Amingaon in Kamrup district under North Kamrup Forest Division. Counting will be done via a camera trapping method with 50 cameras to be installed in Sila Reserve Forest and other areas.

According to Divisional Forest officer Sunnydeo Choudhary, the census area has been divided into grids of 2 x 2 meters and one camera would be installed in each grid. The exercise, involving parleys with people in urban settlements and villages under the North Kamrup Forest Division, would be conducted over six months.

He further said, "A basic sign survey is underway where on the basis of past record and present information, leopard bearing area is marked." The forest officer said, "Carcass of a cow eaten by a leopard near the Sila Reserve Forest was found and the forest official on Friday night had installed a test camera trap at one of the leopard-prone area." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

