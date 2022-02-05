Left Menu

COVID-19: International travellers will now have to undergo symptom surveillance in Kerala

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:19 IST
COVID-19: International travellers will now have to undergo symptom surveillance in Kerala
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
International travellers will undergo symptom surveillance in Kerala and if symptomatic, she/he will undertake an RTPCR test and take actions as per results, said a press release on Saturday. Home Quarantine is advisable for international travellers. They must continue self-health monitoring for 7 days. If symptoms develop, they shall undergo testing.

The government said random testing of 2 per cent of international travellers in the flight irrespective of country of departure to be done free of cost. The samples of all international travellers who are tested RTPCR positive shall be sent for whole Genomic Sequencing.

The government also advised COVID testing using the Rapid Antigen test on the 8th day of arrival for the safety of the passengers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

