NTPC puts into operation 74.8 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said that 74.88 MW power generation capacity is commercially operational at Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 74.88 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation from 00:00 Hrs. of February 5, 2022,'' a BSE filing stated. With this, commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 54,377.30 MW and 67,832.30 MW respectively.

