NTPC puts into operation 74.8 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said that 74.88 MW power generation capacity is commercially operational at Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.
''Consequent upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 74.88 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation from 00:00 Hrs. of February 5, 2022,'' a BSE filing stated. With this, commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 54,377.30 MW and 67,832.30 MW respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NTPC
- Rajasthan
- Jaisalmer
- Fatehgarh Solar PV Project
Advertisement
ALSO READ
APTEL to hear Delhi Discoms plea to let them stop buying costlier power from NTPC’s Dadri I plant
APTEL to hear NTPC plea against CERC nod to Delhi Discoms to stop buying costlier power from Dadri I plant
RRB NTPC: IYC files complaint with NHRC over 'police action' against students
RRB NTPC aspirants protest: Youth Congress files complaint to NHRC alleging violation of human rights
Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants