Maha: Leopardess, 2 foxes, wild cat, 3 dogs found dead in Bhandara, poisoning suspected
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:17 IST
A leopardess, two foxes, a wild cat and three dogs were found dead in Mouza Pimpalgaon in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Saturday, a forest department official said.
He said the carcasses were found in Adyad forest rage at around 1:30pm and poisoning may be the cause of deaths.
