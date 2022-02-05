Maha: Leopardess, 2 foxes, wild cat, 3 dogs found dead in Bhandara, poisoning suspected

A leopardess, two foxes, a wild cat and three dogs were found dead in Mouza Pimpalgaon in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Saturday, a forest department official said.

He said the carcasses were found in Adyad forest rage at around 1:30pm and poisoning may be the cause of deaths.

