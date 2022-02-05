Left Menu

Apni Party rejects proposals of delimitation commission for J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:09 IST
Apni Party rejects proposals of delimitation commission for J&K
  • Country:
  • India

The Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari, rejected the proposals of the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, saying the process adopted by the panel is ''unfair and unscientific''.

''J-K Apni Party once again rejects the draft working papers regarding the delimitation of constituencies in J-K,'' it said in a statement here.

The party said it had rejected the initial draft of the commission as well and had hoped that the panel would consider its recommendations.

''This delimitation process is unfair and unscientific,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
2
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States
3
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
4
Researchers find new rotavirus vaccine to prevent a deadly diarrheal disease from birth

Researchers find new rotavirus vaccine to prevent a deadly diarrheal disease...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022