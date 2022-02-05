Man mauled to death by leopard in J-K's Ramban

A 45-year-old man was mauled to death by a leopard in a forest area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Girdhari Lal Bhagat of Ghari tehsil of Rajgarh was walking his cattle in the forest area when he was attacked by the animal, they said.

The body of the deceased was recovered by police personnel who rushed to the scene on hearing about the incident, the officials said.

The leopard had also killed a sheep, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)