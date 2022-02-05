Left Menu

Child touches PM Modi's feet, seeks blessings during inauguration ceremony of 'Statue of Equality'

A child took the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while performing 'dandvat pranam' during the inauguration ceremony of 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:20 IST
Child touches PM Modi's feet, seeks blessings during inauguration ceremony of 'Statue of Equality'
Child takes touches PM Modi's feet, seeks blessings (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A child took the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while performing 'dandvat pranam' during the inauguration ceremony of 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed.

The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
2
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States
3
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
4
Researchers find new rotavirus vaccine to prevent a deadly diarrheal disease from birth

Researchers find new rotavirus vaccine to prevent a deadly diarrheal disease...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022