Left Menu

Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030 - Govt media office

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 12:06 IST
Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030 - Govt media office
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions by 30% by the end of 2030, the emirate's government media office said on Sunday on its website. The plan is part of a broader strategy, announced by the United Arab Emirates in October, to achieve carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the office said.

Dubai, a major regional business, financial and logistics hub, is the second-largest and wealthiest emirate making up the seven-member UAE federation, following oil-rich Abu Dhabi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022