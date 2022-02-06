Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030 - Govt media office
Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions by 30% by the end of 2030, the emirate's government media office said on Sunday on its website. The plan is part of a broader strategy, announced by the United Arab Emirates in October, to achieve carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the office said.
Dubai, a major regional business, financial and logistics hub, is the second-largest and wealthiest emirate making up the seven-member UAE federation, following oil-rich Abu Dhabi.
