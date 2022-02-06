Left Menu

Himachal: tourists throng Shimla amid snowfall

Amid heavy snowfall in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, tourists are thronging the hilly state. Tourists are also rushing to Shimla and other major attractions amid the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that there will be heavy heavy snowfall, while the weather will improve in the next few days.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-02-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 13:36 IST
Himachal: tourists throng Shimla amid snowfall
IMD weather forecast for Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy snowfall in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, tourists are thronging the hilly state. Tourists are also rushing to Shimla and other major attractions amid the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that there will be heavy heavy snowfall, while the weather will improve in the next few days. While the hilly state witnessed heavy spells of snowfall on Friday, the flight operations were also affected. In mid highs districts, moderate rainfall and snowfall were registered. Kangra, Una-Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Mandi reported moderate rainfall. Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba also witnessed snowfall at high regions along with moderate rainfall.

In the past 24 hours, the Shimla district recorded 48cm snowfall, while Chamba, Kullu Lahaul-Spiti also registered moderated to intense snowfall. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was registered in Keylong at -6.9 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was registered in Munnar 13.2 degrees Celsius. Shimla, Manali, Keylong, Kalpa, and Kufri reported the temperature in negative. Tourist Naveen Yadav from Delhi said that there was moderate snowfall in the region. He said, "I felt that I could go back to my home after enjoying the weather. But unexpectedly, the snowfall went on from night to till now. There was hope that the snowfall will stop, but after the official announcement from the administration, it seems that the roads will not be open in the coming days. So, we have decided to stay here and enjoy the weather."

Satish, a local resident of Shimla, expressed his disappointment with the weather. He said that due to the heavy snowfall, services like auto services, electricity, and water services are affected, while the roads are slippery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022