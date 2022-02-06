Left Menu

IMD predicts severe cold day conditions in UP for next 2 days; rainfall likely in Delhi on Feb 9

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days and over Punjab and Bihar during the next 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 15:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days and over Punjab and Bihar during the next 24 hours. The weather forecasting department said that dense/very dense fog conditions are likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next 2 days.

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Punjab and Bihar during next 24 hours and abate thereafter," IMD tweeted. "Dense/Very Dense Fog Conditions likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over UP \during next 3 days; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Tripura during next 2 days and over Odisha on 08th & 09th February," it added.

IMD also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms an lightning over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 9. "Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh & north Rajasthan on 09th February," IMD tweeted. "Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on 09th & 10th February, 2022," it said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

