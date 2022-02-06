COVID-19: UP schools, colleges to reopen from February 7

With the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools and colleges from February 7. As per an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi the schools for classes 9 to 12 and all degree colleges will be resumed from Monday.

"Educational institutions for classes 9 and above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders," Awasthi said in his order. The order states that all COVID SOPs like social distancing, wearing of face masks need to be followed at the time of reopening of physical classes in educational institutions.

Several other States and Union Territories have reopened schools after declining COVID-19 cases including Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana. According to Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has 32,514 active cases of COVID-19. The total number of recoveries recorded so far in the state stood at 19,85,926. The cumulative death toll stood at 23,303. (ANI)

