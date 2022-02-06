Soccer-FA Cup fifth round draw

Following is the draw for the FA Cup fifth round: Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool/Cardiff City v Norwich City Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest/Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Bournemouth/Boreham Wood

