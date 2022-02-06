Soccer-FA Cup fifth round draw
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 17:22 IST
Following is the draw for the FA Cup fifth round: Luton Town v Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Peterborough United v Manchester City
Liverpool/Cardiff City v Norwich City Southampton v West Ham United
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest/Leicester City v Huddersfield Town
Everton v Bournemouth/Boreham Wood
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement