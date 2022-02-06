Left Menu

Elephant electrocuted in Saharanpur's Shivalik Forest

An elephant died on Sunday after getting in contact with the 11,000 high tension line in the Mohand Range of Saharanpur's Shivalik Forest Division.

ANI | Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 17:32 IST
An elephant died on Sunday after getting in contact with the 11,000 high tension line in the Mohand Range of Saharanpur's Shivalik Forest Division. Soon after the incident, the locals gathered at the site.

The forest department officials also reached the spot. According to the officials, the elephant got an electric shock due to the loose and hanging wire.

The post mortem of the elephant will be done. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

