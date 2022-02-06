Left Menu

ECB's Knot sees first interest rate hike in fourth quarter of 2022

In an interview on Dutch television programme Buitenhof, Knot, known as one of the more hawkish members of the ECB's board, said he supported winding down the euro zone central bank's asset purchasing programme as quickly as possible. "Personally I expect our first rate increase to take place around the fourth quarter of this year....

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 18:01 IST
ECB's Knot sees first interest rate hike in fourth quarter of 2022
Image Credit: Twitter (@ecb)

Klaas Knot, the Dutch central bank president and a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said on Sunday he expects the ECB to raise interest rates in the fourth quarter of this year. In an interview on Dutch television programme Buitenhof, Knot, known as one of the more hawkish members of the ECB's board, said he supported winding down the eurozone central bank's asset purchasing programme as quickly as possible.

"Personally I expect our first-rate increase to take place around the fourth quarter of this year... Normally we would raise rates by a quarter percentage point, I have no reason to expect we would take a different step." He added that he thought a second hike would likely follow in early 2023. Knot's remarks come after ECB President Christine Lagarde on Thursday opened the door to an interest rate increase in 2022 but said it was "unlikely".

The bank must first end its asset purchasing programmes, currently set to be wound down in steps to 20 billion euros ($22.89 billion) per month by the fourth quarter. However, since Thursday bond markets have begun pricing in around 40 basis points of rate hikes by December. "The first two rate increases will follow each other quite quickly, as they will take us out of the negative territory," Knot said.

"After that, if we don't see a wage-price spiral and inflation expectations remain anchored around our 2% target there is not much reason for us to increase rates significantly and quickly." Knot said that inflation in the eurozone, at 5.1% in January, was too high, and will probably last into 2023 before receding - assuming there is no further unexpected increase in energy prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022