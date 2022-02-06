Heron birds found dead in Assam's Barhampur

Heron birds were found dead due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm in Shantivan area of Assam's Barhampur, Nagaon. According to the officials, the birds died due to cold.

The locals tried to warm the remaining birds by lighting up the fire and saved the remaining birds. Some locals told ANI that many birds died and many were saved by giving them warmth by the fire.

Forest Ranger K Malakar told reporters that more than 100 birds have died of cold in the hailstorm. "All birds to be sent to rescue centre, we'll try our best to cure them. Due to bad weather, doctors haven't arrived... more than 100 birds dead," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)