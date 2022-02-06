Left Menu

One killed, 14 injured in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri road mishap

One woman died and 14 others were seriously injured after a private bus overturned in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-02-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 21:43 IST
One killed, 14 injured in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri road mishap
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One woman died and 14 others were seriously injured after a private bus overturned in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday. The bus was carrying sixty passengers, said the local administration. It overturned while overtaking a vehicle.

As per the local administration, one of the female passengers alleged that her bag and Rs 10,000 went missing during the incident. The incident occurred in Patrasi village in the Kotwali area of the district. Injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022