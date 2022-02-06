Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 35 crore seized in Rajasthan's Barmer

In a joint operation of the Border Security force (BSF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG), heroin weighing 14 kgs worth Rs 35 crore was seized near Panchala in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

BSF, Barmer Police recover 14 Kg heroin worth Rs 35 cr in Rajasthan's Barmer in joint operation. Image Credit: ANI
"In a joint operation, Border Security Force, SOG & Barmer Police recovered 14 Kgs of Heroin near village Panchala in Barmer district. The approximate value of recovered heroin in the international market is Rs 35 crore," PRO of BSF Gujarat Frontier said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

