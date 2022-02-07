Left Menu

Union minister hails Assam's power sector reforms

Updated: 07-02-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 00:31 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter @RajKSinghIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Raj Kumar Singh on Sunday praised the reforms undertaken in the power sector by the BJP-led Assam government and urged other states to follow suit.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Assam unit of the BJP here, the minister for power and new & renewable energy lauded the Himanta Biswa Sarma government for the progress it has made in bringing electricity to rural households.

According to a statement issued by the party, Singh, during the session, urged other chief ministers to adopt similar measures for the country's overall development.

He also said that the Union government was committed to sustainable development of the entire northeast region.

