Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 290

Delhi's air quality on Monday was in the 'poor' category according to the System of Air Quality and weather forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The overall AQI was at 290 at 10:01 A.M.

The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 117 in the 'poor' category and 208 in the 'moderate' category respectively. As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

IMD predicted cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi, Bihar, and West Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

