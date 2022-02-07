Left Menu

Four held for woman's murder in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-02-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 11:41 IST
Four held for woman's murder in UP
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district have arrested four people, including a couple, for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, officials said on Monday.

The victim, Usha Devi, was found dead in a forest in Shamli's Rampur Khedi village under Kandhla police station area on January 31, they said.

Superintendent of Police Suriti Madhav said Devi was strangled to death by her daughter Priyanka with the help of her husband Shivam and two others -- Rajendra and Naushad.

Priyanka married Shivam three years ago against the wishes of her mother. Ever since, Devi had refused to accept their marriage. This angered Priyanka and she decided to kill her mother, he said.

The four accused were arrested on Sunday, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022