K'taka: Classes suspended in Vijayapura after students arrived wearing saffron stoles amid Hijab row

Classes were suspended at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura on Monday after some students arrived on the campus wearing saffron stoles amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka educational institutions.

ANI | Vijayapura (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:34 IST
Classes suspended after student arrive college wearing saffron stoles (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"The government order to treat everyone equally is a welcome move, and that's why we came here in saffron stoles in support of our brother and sisters," said one of the students who came to the college wearing saffron stoles.

Students of different colleges in Karnataka are coming to colleges wearing saffron stoles amid the ongoing Hijab row in the state. Students coming to the colleges wearing saffron stoles are protesting against those who are insisting to wear Hijab in the classrooms. The girl students wearing Hijab are continuing with their demands to be allowed to enter classrooms in Government PU College in Kundapura area of Udupi district. The girl students of PU College alleged that the administration on Friday stopped them from entering the college campus wearing Hijab.

Earlier students of Anmol college in Kundapura sported saffron stoles as a mark of protest against those raising demands to wear Hijab in the PU College. Students of Anmol college were allowed inside the campus on Saturday only after they removed the saffron stoles. Meanwhile, the education minister of Karnataka, BC Nagesh has said that wearing saffron stoles or Hijab is not allowed inside the classroom.

The pre-University education board on Saturday released a circular stating that only the uniform approved by the school administration will be allowed and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

