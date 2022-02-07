Iran says removal of U.S. sanctions is its red line for revival of 2015 deal

Iran said on Monday removal of U.S. sanctions is Tehran's red line in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman told a news conference, adding that talks will resume on Tuesday.

"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

