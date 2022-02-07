Iran says reviving 2015 nuclear deal depends on U.S. political decision
Iran said on Monday that reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers depended on whether the United States was ready to make a political decision, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman told a televised weekly news conference.
When asked if the talks in Vienna would be successful, Saeed Khatibzadeh said: "It's too early to predict the result of the talks ... but Tehran's red lines are clear."
