British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey names insider Daly as CEO

Taylor Wimpey named on Monday company insider Jennie Daly as its next chief executive officer, two months after one of its largest shareholders called for an outsider to lead Britain's third-largest homebuilder.

Daly, currently group operations director and a board member who has been with Taylor Wimpey since 2014, replaces long-time CEO Pete Redfern, who said in December he would step down. Activist investor Elliott Management, among Taylor Wimpey's five largest shareholders, in December publicly highlighted its concerns about the company's strategy and called on it to focus its CEO search on external candidates "who have not been a party to the underperformance to date."

Elliott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Monday. The investor has in recent months launched campaigns for changes at several London-listed companies including energy firm SSE and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

"(Daly's) appointment follows a thorough recruitment and selection process, led by the nomination and governance committee of the board, that considered a long list of industry and non-industry candidates, along with extensive consultation with shareholders," Taylor Wimpey said in a statement. Daly, who will join a small handful of women leaders as the CEO of an FTSE 100 company, will take up the role after the company's annual general meeting on April 26.

