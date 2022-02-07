Vidrohi literary meet in Maha on April 23-24

The 16th Vidrohi literary meet will be held at Udgir here in Maharashtra on April 23 and 24 with an aim to create awareness about equality and democracy, and to oppose the increasing 'cultural terrorism', the organizers said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Vidrohi cultural movement in Udgir on Sunday.

Social worker Dr. Anjum Qadri was elected as president of the literary meet's welcome committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)