Vidrohi literary meet in Maha on April 23-24
PTI | Latur | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 13:39 IST
The 16th Vidrohi literary meet will be held at Udgir here in Maharashtra on April 23 and 24 with an aim to create awareness about equality and democracy, and to oppose the increasing 'cultural terrorism', the organizers said.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the Vidrohi cultural movement in Udgir on Sunday.
Social worker Dr. Anjum Qadri was elected as president of the literary meet's welcome committee.
