SA media invited to submit entries for 2022 SADC Media Awards

In a statement, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the first prize winners will receive their prizes and certificates on the margins of the 42nd SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

07-02-2022
The awards were established in 1996 to recognise best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional co-operation and integration in the region. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African media have been invited to submit their entries for the 2022 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards competition which is open to journalists from the SADC Member States.

In a statement, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the first prize winners will receive their prizes and certificates on the margins of the 42nd SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The awards were established in 1996 to recognise best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional co-operation and integration in the region. The first prize winner in each category will receive US$2500 and the runner-up receives US$1000.

"To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region," GCIS said.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.sadc.int and www.gcis.gov.za websites.

The forms and the 2022 competition rules can be found on the link below:

https://www.gcis.gov.za/newsroom/media-releases/launch-2022-sadc-media-awards-competition

Entries need to be posted or delivered to MDDA or any GCIS office nationwide marked:

MDDA GCIS Offices

SADC Media Awards Entry or SADC Media Awards Entry

MDDA – 1ST Floor Government Communications

5 St Davids Place 1035 Francis Baard Street

Parktown, Johannesburg Hatfield, Pretoria

2193 0028

All entries must be submitted not later than 28 February 2022.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

